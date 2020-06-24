In his life's journey James Roland Fischer had many plateaus and apexes.



Jim's favorite hymn was the prayer of St. Francis, and in life he strove to make a great impact while leaving a minimal footprint. He passed peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, after serving the Lord here on earth.



Jim was born Feb. 23, 1945, and was raised on the family farm outside Washington. After three years of studying at a Franciscan seminary in Westmont, Ill., he discerned priesthood was not his vocation and returned to graduate from St. Francis Borgia High School. Jim earned his bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia in agricultural engineering.



One of Jim's common phrases was "Make it happen." And for his beloved family and friends he made it happen. For more than 51 years his wife Sharon (Dobsch) was his partner in work and life, including the running of a successful direct to consumer beef operation in central Missouri for many years. Together they raised three children, Benjamin (Stacy), Edgewood, Texas, Matthew (Frances), Piedmont, S.C., and Margaret Eckelkamp (William), Washington, who brought them pride and constantly expanded their horizons. Jim built teams of people, and the greatest of those teams was his family.



His professional career spanned four decades of service in the federal government and land grant university system. Jim's "energized" philosophy led to him being a mentor to many colleagues and graduate students, and he was a recognized leader in renewable energy. He led departments, colleges and Extension systems at the University of Missouri, Michigan State University and Clemson University. Jim managed research programs for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was on the Board of Directors for the U.S. Department of Energy.



He volunteered on advisory boards for colleges and not-for-profits, including the Missouri Energy Initiative, The Farm Foundation, and The University of Missouri College of Engineering Foundation. He also enjoyed his time on the golf course, as well as across from friends at the poker table.



Additional surviving family include his cherished grandchildren, Cecilia, Sarah Adeline, Charles, Kathryn, William and Lucille. Also surviving are five brothers and sisters, Henry (Mary), Lake St. Louis, Edward (Dolores) and John (Linda), all of Washington, Helen Fick (Ed), Ballwin, and Jane Fulhage, Rocheport, as well as in-laws Kristine (James) Piontek, Liberty, and Bob (Mary) Dobsch, Washington.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and



Agnes; Sister Mary Ann Fischer SSND; and brother-in-law, Charles Fulhage.



Visitation was held Tuesday, June 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington, followed by a memorial Mass at 2 p.m.



The family is asking memorials be sent to Father Tolton High School, 3351 East Gans Road, Columbia, MO 65201, or University of Missouri College of Engineering Foundation, 3610 Buttonwood Drive, Suite 200, Columbia, MO 65201.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store