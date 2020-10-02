A funeral service for James Robert "Bob" McGee, 82, Washington, will be Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m., at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial will follow in Leslie United Methodist Cemetery in Leslie.

Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. McGee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Judy McGee, nee Ridder, Washington; two sons, Bobby McGee and wife Joyce, Washington; and Jim McGee and significant other Tammy, Robertsville; one daughter, Joyce Jacquin and husband Bob, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

