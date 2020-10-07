1/1
James R. "Bob" McGee
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert "Bob" McGee, 82, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Bob was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Catawissa, the son of the late Edward McGee and wife Bessie, nee Myers. He received his education in the Catawissa area, and was united in marriage to Judy Ridder May 14, 1959, in Pawhatin, Ark. The couple made their home in Leslie, moved to Gray Summit in 1967, and then to Washington in 1978.

Bob was employed as a pet caretaker at Ralston-Purina in Gray Summit until his retirement in 1996. He was an active member of the community. In his younger years, Bob was a volunteer firefighter with Boles Fire Department and member of the Franklin County Fox and Wolf Hunters Association. He also was a member of the Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy McGee, Washington; two sons, Bobby McGee and wife Joyce, Washington, and Jim McGee and significant other Tammy, Robertsville; one daughter, Joyce Jacquin and husband Bob, Washington; 11 grandchildren, Jason New, Rhiannon McGee, Eric McGee, Jaime McGee, Jennifer (Bobby) Stearn, C.J. McGee, Dillion McGee, Corey McGee, Megan McGee, Ben (Jessica) Jacquin and Jay (Colleen) Jacquin; four great-grandchildren, Cecelia Quick, Journie Lantz, Harper and Tristan Jacquin; two sisters, Helen Laubinger, Leslie, and Janet Laubinger and husband Clarence, Union; one sister-in-law, Wilma Ridder, Union; one brother-in-law, Bud Loyd, Union; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by one son, Albert "Bert" McGee; parents; father- and mother-in-law, Gus and Edna Ridder; five brothers, Eddie (Olga) McGee, Rich (Rose) McGee, Bill (Sharon) McGee, Al (Laura) McGee and Pat (Rose) McGee; five sisters, Edna (Earl) Zweifel, Sibyl (Raymond) Zweifel, Alvina (Bob) Fieberger, Kate (Dan) Laubinger and Rose Lloyd; and one brother-in-law, Ed Ridder.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. Roger Johnson officiating.

Burial followed in Leslie United Methodist Cemetery, Leslie.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Bob to the Alzheimer's Association.

The McGee family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oltmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved