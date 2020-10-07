James Robert "Bob" McGee, 82, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Bob was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Catawissa, the son of the late Edward McGee and wife Bessie, nee Myers. He received his education in the Catawissa area, and was united in marriage to Judy Ridder May 14, 1959, in Pawhatin, Ark. The couple made their home in Leslie, moved to Gray Summit in 1967, and then to Washington in 1978.
Bob was employed as a pet caretaker at Ralston-Purina in Gray Summit until his retirement in 1996. He was an active member of the community. In his younger years, Bob was a volunteer firefighter with Boles Fire Department and member of the Franklin County Fox and Wolf Hunters Association. He also was a member of the Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy McGee, Washington; two sons, Bobby McGee and wife Joyce, Washington, and Jim McGee and significant other Tammy, Robertsville; one daughter, Joyce Jacquin and husband Bob, Washington; 11 grandchildren, Jason New, Rhiannon McGee, Eric McGee, Jaime McGee, Jennifer (Bobby) Stearn, C.J. McGee, Dillion McGee, Corey McGee, Megan McGee, Ben (Jessica) Jacquin and Jay (Colleen) Jacquin; four great-grandchildren, Cecelia Quick, Journie Lantz, Harper and Tristan Jacquin; two sisters, Helen Laubinger, Leslie, and Janet Laubinger and husband Clarence, Union; one sister-in-law, Wilma Ridder, Union; one brother-in-law, Bud Loyd, Union; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by one son, Albert "Bert" McGee; parents; father- and mother-in-law, Gus and Edna Ridder; five brothers, Eddie (Olga) McGee, Rich (Rose) McGee, Bill (Sharon) McGee, Al (Laura) McGee and Pat (Rose) McGee; five sisters, Edna (Earl) Zweifel, Sibyl (Raymond) Zweifel, Alvina (Bob) Fieberger, Kate (Dan) Laubinger and Rose Lloyd; and one brother-in-law, Ed Ridder.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. Roger Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in Leslie United Methodist Cemetery, Leslie.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Bob to the Alzheimer's Association
.
The McGee family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.