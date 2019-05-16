James "Jim" Ray Mitchell, 83, Warrenton, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.



Jim was born April 1, 1936, in Lenox, to Bernice Leo Mitchell and wife Etha V., nee Black. He was married to Donna Jean Belew Sept. 11, 1976, in St. Louis. They were happily married for 42 years. Jim was blessed with five children. He started working for General Motors right out of high school and was very proud of the fact that he was retired for more years than he worked. Jim's greatest pleasures were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His legacy will live on forever.



Jim was the kind of guy who always enjoyed making people laugh. He was a voracious reader, especially of westerns. When Jim moved into his home 32 years ago, he built a shop in his backyard to work on cars. He loved doing all types of mechanical and body repairs, and even had dealers sending work to him because of his reputation. Jim for sure loved his fast cars! He was happiest with his dog by his side.



Jim is survived by his loving wife, Donna Jean Mitchell; five children, James Alan Mitchell (Karen), Linda Marie Lance, Carolyn Sue Foster (Bruce), Robert Edward Mitchell (Robin) and Megan Elyssa Mitchell; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Melissa), Summer (Andrew), James (Sarah), Zachary, Robert and Rachel; and five great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Caroline, Evelyn, Campbell and Athens. Jim was a dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. He had many other friends and relatives; Jim never met a stranger.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Etha, and four siblings, Virginia Hoffman, R.E. Mitchell, David Mitchell and Audrey Marie Mitchell.



A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 16, at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton, from 4 to 7 p.m.



A funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, with interment to immediately follow at the church cemetery.



Memorial donations to Holy Rosary Church, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



