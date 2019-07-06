James Schmucke, 72, Washington, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home.



Jim, son of the late August Schmucke and wife Mary, nee Miesner, was born July 9, 1946, in Washington. Jim served in the U.S. Army National Guard, was a member of V.F.W. Post 2661 Auxiliary and Knights of Columbus Seisl Council 1121. He loved to enjoy the outdoors and hunting and fishing trips with friends and grandchildren. He had a knack for fixing nearly anything.



Jim is survived by his two daughters, Jan Marquart and husband Kevin, and Joette Meyer and husband Tom, all of Washington; three siblings, Miriam James Schmucke, S.S.N., Arline Schmucke, both of California state, and Shirley Mohesky and husband Roland, North Carolina state; five grandchildren, Collin, Braden and Avery Marquart, Alec and Aaron Meyer; other relatives and many longtime friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Bernice Grus and husband, Donald.



A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow.



Inurnment will follow at St. Francis Borgia Church Cemetery, Washington. A luncheon will be served at V.F.W. Post 2661, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the V.F.W. 2661 Honor Guard.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 6, 2019