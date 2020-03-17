|
A funeral service for James Thomas Shaw, 30, Lonedell, will be Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Fairview United Methodist Cemetery, Grubville.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Shaw died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Laurie Weber and husband Bruce, High Ridge, and Sean Shaw and wife Mary, Villa Ridge; his grandparents, John and Sheila Brinkley; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 17, 2020