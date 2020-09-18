James Todisman

A funeral service for James "Jim" Todisman, 78, St. Clair, was held Friday, Sept, 18, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial was in Bethel Cemetery, Lonedell.

Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Todisman died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Rae Todisman, nee Hoff, St. Clair; three sons, Lance Todisman and wife Sheila, Shane Todisman and wife Ann, and Jimmy Todisman and fiancee Jackie Peters, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

