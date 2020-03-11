|
|
James W. Huxel, 72, Washington, died peacefully at his home, Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Jim, son of the late Walter Huxel and wife Wilma, nee Wilkenloh, was born April 8, 1947, in Washington, where he grew up. He helped run his father's business, West End Auto, at a young age when his father became too ill to work, and was a devoted son to his mother, until her death in 2007. He married the late Donna Jones, Nov. 27, 1965, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ. He then served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic in Europe. Following his military service, Jim worked at the Chrysler plant in Fenton for 40 years, before retiring in 1999. Jim was a quiet, practical man, who found joy in fixing things around the house, maintaining his yard, working on his cars, and helping family members with projects.
He is survived by one son, David Huxel and partner Susan Watermann, Washington; one grandson, Micheal Huxel, Washington; three siblings-in-law, Dorothy Shelton, Union, Shirley Coulter, Washington, and Melvin Meyer, Morrison; cousins; other relatives; friends; his devoted rescue Dachshund, Cheyenne; and several rescue cats.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Huxel, and his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., with military honors commencing at 6 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Memorial donations are appreciated to Mutts-N-Stuff, an animal rescue group.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 11, 2020