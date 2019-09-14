|
|
James Wayne Leroney, known to all as Jim, 79, St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in St. Clair.
Jim was born March 22, 1940, in St. Clair, the son of Edward Lincoln Leroney and wife Susan Francis, nee Brackett. As a young man, he was united in marriage and blessed to have two sons. On Nov. 18, 1978, he was united in marriage to Darlene Kay Woodcock, nee Perkins, and their families were joined as one.
Jim was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior. He was proud to have served his country in the Army National Guard for four years. During his working years, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation, Fenton, for a few years. He later became a member and was a retiree of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Chauffeurs, Steelworkers and Machinists of America Local 688 of St. Louis. He was employed as a mechanic for Wonder Bread, retiring after 30 years of service to the company. Jim was passionate when it came to working on cars and did a lot of car restoration, proud to own a Model A and 1967 Camaro. He was a past member of the Route 66 Car Club, and cruising in his old cars was one of his favorite hobbies. He lived a very active life, enjoying boating, skiing and especially dancing. He and Darlene enjoyed spending winters in Florida and made many great friends there. He also had a fondness for small dogs, enjoying their companionship. In recent years, he joined St. Clair Elks Lodge 2651 in St. Clair. Jim was truly a family man at heart, and nothing was more important than the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Darlene Leroney, St. Clair; four sons, Brad Leroney and Mandie, Dave Leroney and Julie, Timothy Woodcock and wife Shelly, and Todd Woodcock and wife Cindi, all of St. Clair; his son-in-law, Chris Larimore, Richwoods; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Larimore; his parents, Edward and Susan Leroney; and one brother, Edward A. Leroney.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Clair Elks Lodge 2651. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service at 7 p.m., with Brother Ron Redhage officiating, followed by an Elks service.
Memorials may be given to the St. Clair Elks Lodge.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 14, 2019