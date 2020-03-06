Home

Jan Specking Obituary
A funeral service for Jan Specking, 81, Robertsville, will be Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be private at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Specking died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Specking, nee Elsesser, Robertsville; two sons, Richard Specking and wife Catrina, Warrenton, and Timothy Specking and wife Cindy, Richwoods; one daughter, Cynthia Lesley, Robertsville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2020
