Jane C. McNear, nee Gilbert, 71, Koshkonong, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Jane, daughter of the late Thurston Gilbert and wife Margaret, nee Frerking, was born Feb. 18, 1948, in St. Louis. Jane enjoyed reading, crafting, needlepoint and jewelry. She became a wonderful cook and had a love of animals. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Jane is survived by her husband, Ron McNear, Koshkonong; children, Laura and Scott Reed, Imperial, Teresa McNear and fiance Dave Madden, Lynn-Marie Walden and fiance Ben Shirley, and Cristine and Mike Metts, Union; siblings, Jean Gilbert and Jack Gilbert; grandchildren, Kari, Austin, Zachary, Hailey and Nicholas Reed, Collin and Logan Hadley, Lacy, and Lexy Walden, Nick and Mike Metts; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Pacific City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 10, 2019