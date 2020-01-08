|
|
Jane "Lois" Lohan, nee Mueller, 92, Washington, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Lois, daughter of the late Arthur Mueller and wife Aurelia, nee Schultz, was born Aug. 14, 1927, in Washington. She received her education from Washington High School. On June 20, 1948, she was united in marriage to Jack Lohan, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Washington.
Among her survivors are one son, Mark Lohan and wife Beth, Washington; one sister, Cheryl Gill and husband Rob, South Carolina state; seven grandchildren, Josh, Katie, Alex, Melaney, Renee, Jeremy and Aly; one sister-in-law, Lois Mueller, Washington; other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lohan; her parents; one brother, Howard Mueller; and one sister, Ruth Welcher.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Paul Scheperle officiating.
Interment will be in Presbyterian Cemetery, Washington. A luncheon will be held at Life Stream Church, Washington, immediately following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to All Abilities Athletics of Franklin County or Life Stream Church.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 8, 2020