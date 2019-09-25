|
|
Janet A. Bolzenius, nee Hagedorn, 95, Marshall, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Oak Tree Villa, Jefferson City.
Janet was born Dec. 5, 1923, in Washington, to Frank and Amanda (Feltmann) Hagedorn. Janet's father died when she was 7 years old, and her mother was a single mom raising four girls. She was married to Ralph George Bolzenius April 26, 1947. Ralph and Janet raised their six children in Washington, Mexico, Mo., and Marshall, They moved to Marshall for Ralph's job in 1972, where Janet continued to live after Ralph's passing Feb. 17, 1992. Ralph and Janet traveled all over the world in conjunction with his job.
Janet was active in many Catholic church organizations, including Ladies Sodality, W.C.U., Altar and Rosary Society, Quilters Guild, and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Janet was a gracious, loving wife and mother. Janet's life centered on her love of family and her strong faith. Janet made sure that each of her children and grandchildren had a homemade quilt made just for them. She enjoyed making the holidays special for her family that included homemade crafts and fantastic food. Janet didn't say no to any occasional trip to the ^boats^ to test her luck. She continued to live in her home until she was 94, and then moved to Jefferson City to live with her son, Bruce, and his wife, Christy.
Janet is survived by her children, Wayne (Teela) Bolzenius, Lee's Summit, Diane (Don) Hawn, Columbia, Neal (Rita) Bolzenius, St. Peters, Jane Bolzenius, Forney, Texas, Bruce (Christy) Bolzenius, Jefferson City, and Mary Bolzenius, Forney, Texas; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Irene Brinker, Washington; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bolzenius, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ralph, Janet was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Schmitt and Verna Holdmeier.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, Marshall. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. There will also be a visitation from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery Chapel, Washington, with graveside services following at 3:30.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Catholic Church or Community Cancer Center, in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
Friends may sign the online guest book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Arrangements are in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019