A funeral Mass for Janet Ann Myers, 78, Owensville, was held Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Owensville.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.

Mrs. Myers died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Frene Valley Healthcare, Owensville.

She is survived by her husband, Gerard Myers, Owensville; two sons, Michael Myers and wife Brandy, Owensville, and Craig Myers and significant other Gina Sumner, St. Clair; two daughters, Wendy Hartmann and husband Dennis, St. Clair, and Debra Tweedy and significant other Bryan Thompson, Owensville; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Owensville.



