Janet Lynn Kober-Belanger, 63, joined the heavens Thursday, May 28, 2020, peacefully in her hometown of Pacific.



Janet was born Jan. 25, 1957, to Dorothy and Paul Kober of Pacfic.



She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Kober; her brothers, Jeff and Brian Kober; her sister, Connie Singleton; her sons, Beau, Brett and Kyle Belanger; and her grandchildren, Bronson, Brady, Arabelle, AJ and Cora Belanger. Janet was preceded in death by her father, Paul.



Janet devoted her life to children and had a passion for teaching. She was an extremely kind soul, her selflessness defined who she was. She raised her three boys in Mays Landing, N.J., on a property adjacent to a dry-run creek. She quickly became the neighborhood mom and welcomed kids from all over. On a summer afternoon, she could be found helping her boys turtling on the creek, playing outdoors, playing sports or completing orchestrated crafts. Janet worked as a special needs teacher assistant at George L. Hess Educational Complex, where she continued to make a positive impact on young souls for over 10 years.



Funeral services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Catawissa, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020.



If so desired, you may donate in Janet's memory to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1222 West Main St., P.O. Box 400, Union, MO 63084.



Arrangements are in care of Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Ill.





