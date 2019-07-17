|
Janice Hardesty, nee Richards, 67, Union, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home.
Janice, daughter of the late William Richards and wife Eva, was born Jan. 12, 1952, in Poplar Bluff. On Oct. 14, 1983, she married Fred Hardesty in downtown St. Louis. Together, they had one child, and Fred adopted Janice's oldest son.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Hardesty, Union; children, Chris Hardesty and wife Lynn, Washington, and Carol Hardesty, Union; stepchildren, Lisa Huie and husband Joel, Belleville, Ill., and Steven Hardesty; sisters, Patricia Kocurek and husband Nick, and Vicki Herman and husband Gary; grandchildren, Christian II, Kyra and Cory Hardesty, Derek, Blake and Tyler Cummins; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William and Joe Richards.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m.
Memorials are appreciated to Breast Cancer Research at Siteman Cancer Center or the Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri and Kansas.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019