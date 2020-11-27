Funeral services for Janice Young, nee Lane, 79, Chesterfield, formerly of St. Clair, were held at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

Burial followed at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington.

Visitation was from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Young passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

She is survived by three sons, Charles Young and wife Julie, Washington, Randy Young and wife Linda, Westminster, Calif., and Douglas Young and wife Gemma, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



