Jason Clarence Isgriggs Sr., 79, St. Clair, departed this life Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Union.



Jason was born March 30, 1941, in Cadet, the son of Fred Clarence Isgriggs and wife Susie, nee Richards. On June 5, 1961, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Hults, and two children came to bless this union.



Jason lived in the St. Clair area throughout most of his life. During his working years, he was employed as a fork truck operator for Alton Box, later known as Jefferson Smurfit, and now known as Activia, in Pacific. Jason's grandparents were Cherokee Indian, and he was very proud of his heritage. Traveling was his passion, and he and his family have "worn out"^ many conversion vans. He loved to visit Indian reservations, and many of their trips had no destination in mind when they left the house. Many, many wonderful memories were created on these family outings. Jason was a very spiritual man and worshiped in his own way. In recent years, he enjoyed playing bingo with his friends, but nothing made him happier than the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.



Jason is survived by his children, Jason C. Isgriggs Jr. and wife Anna, Union, and Shelley Johnmeyer and husband Chad, St. Clair; his grandchildren, Nathan Straatmann and Reese Johnmeyer, both of St. Clair; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Jason Straatmann, both of St. Clair; six brothers, Stanley Coxie, Garland Isgriggs, both of St. Clair, Lester Isgriggs and wife Carolyn, Bourbon, Bob Isgriggs and wife Gloria, St. Clair, Luther Isgriggs and wife Jackie, and Bill Isgriggs and wife Jennifer, all of Union; six sisters, Florence Ziegler, St. Louis, Flossie Birmingham, Union, Ida Fritz, Washington, Goldie DeClue, Pacific, Nancy Nevills and husband Glen, Villa Ridge, and Bonnie Smith and husband Lyman, Pacific; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Isgriggs; his parents, Fred and Susie Isgriggs; and one sister, Beulah Herbst.



Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Chad Johnmeyer officiating.



Private committal will take place at a later date.



Memorials may be made to the Native American Heritage Association.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store