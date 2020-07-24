A funeral service for Jason Isgriggs Sr., 79, Union, formerly of St. Clair, will be Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

A private committal will be at a later date.

Visitation will be Sunday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Isgriggs died Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

He is survived by one son, Jacon C. Isgriggs Jr. and wife Anna, Union; one daughter, Shelley Johnmeyer and husband Chad, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store