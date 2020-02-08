|
|
Jean Ann Willis, nee LaBrier, 81, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Jean, daughter of the late Charles LaBrier and wife Hilda, nee Peecher, was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Bowling Green. Jean received her education in Bowling Green, and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Daniel Lenk April 23, 1960, at St. Alphonsus Church, in Millwood. The couple made their home in Silex. Jean was primarily a homemaker until her children were grown. She then went on to become regional manager of Piercing Pagoda, until her retirement in 1999. While working, Jean moved around frequently. In 2013, she settled in Washington. Jean's pride and joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading as well, and family outings. She was known as the "family fashionista." Jean attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wildwood.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Trish Mitchell and husband Mark, Washington; three grandchildren, Danielle Tenney, Kenna Mitchell and Eric Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Collin; one sister, Barbara Paiyou, Florida state; and one brother, Richard LaBrier and wife Phyllis, Bowling Green.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Lenk, and one son, Jeffrey Lenk.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Memorials may be given to Cornerstone Baptist Church, Wildwood.
The Willis family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 8, 2020