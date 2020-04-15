|
Jean Louise Parks, nee Banning, 81, St. Clair, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, Sullivan.
Jean was born April 8, 1938, in Brookfield, the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Solel) Banning. She grew up and attended school in Brookfield. Jean was mother to two sons and a daughter, Scott, Brad and Dana. For many years, she was employed as a receptionist for Sullivan Veterinary Clinic. It was there that Jean met Clyde "Eugene" Parks. They were later married and shared nearly 30 years together. They enjoyed raising longhorn cattle together. Jean always cherished time spent with her friends. Her hobbies included gardening, taking care of her flowers and yard work. Jean will be missed by her family and friends.
Jean is survived by her husband, Clyde "Eugene" Parks, St. Clair; two sons, Scott Richardson, Oklahoma state, and Brad Richardson and wife Bernida, Sullivan; one daughter, Dana Jenkins, Oklahoma state; Eugene's children, Larry Parks, Michael Parks, Garry Parks, Kevin Parks and Cheryl Danz; numerous grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation arrangements took place, with a memorial service to possibly be scheduled in the future, due to the COVID-19 situation.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 15, 2020