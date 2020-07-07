1/
Jean V. Wideman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A service for Jean V. Wideman, nee Oswald, 79, Union, will be Friday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wideman died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Earl "Gene" Wideman, Union; one son, Todd Wideman and wife Stacey, Farmington; one daughter, Jennifer Guerrant and husband Tony, Leslie; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved