A service for Jean V. Wideman, nee Oswald, 79, Union, will be Friday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Visitation will be Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wideman died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Earl "Gene" Wideman, Union; one son, Todd Wideman and wife Stacey, Farmington; one daughter, Jennifer Guerrant and husband Tony, Leslie; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.





