1/1
Jean V. Wideman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
- 1940 - 2020 -

Jean V. Wideman, nee Oswald, 79, Union, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Washington.

Jean, daughter of Earnest Oswald and wife Verna, nee Hacker, was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Memfro. On May 28, 1983, she was united in marriage to Earl "Gene" Wideman in Eureka. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Farmington, where she volunteered her time with the Ladies Auxiliary. As part of the Quilting Club at the church, Jean would help raise money by putting on auctions to help donate toward the local food pantries. She was a member and board member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League in Farmington.

Jean enjoyed riding horses, sewing and quilting. She was known for being a fabulous cook, decorating cakes and baking pies were her specialties.

She is survived by her husband, Earl "Gene" Wideman, Union; two children, Todd Wideman and wife Stacey, Farmington, and Jennifer Guerrant and husband Tony, Leslie; two brothers, Fred Oswald and wife Fran, Cedar Hill, and Ralph Oswald and wife Susan, Crestwood; four grandchildren, Kelsie Wideman, Trent Wideman, both of St. Louis, Kyle Guerrant and wife Jordan, Gerald, and Cole Guerrant, Marthasville; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Kooper; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Verna Oswald.

Visitation was held Friday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Memorial donations to Lutheran Women's Missionary League of Farmington are preferred.

Arrangements were made by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
01:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved