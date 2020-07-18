- 1940 - 2020 -



Jean V. Wideman, nee Oswald, 79, Union, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Washington.



Jean, daughter of Earnest Oswald and wife Verna, nee Hacker, was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Memfro. On May 28, 1983, she was united in marriage to Earl "Gene" Wideman in Eureka. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Farmington, where she volunteered her time with the Ladies Auxiliary. As part of the Quilting Club at the church, Jean would help raise money by putting on auctions to help donate toward the local food pantries. She was a member and board member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League in Farmington.



Jean enjoyed riding horses, sewing and quilting. She was known for being a fabulous cook, decorating cakes and baking pies were her specialties.



She is survived by her husband, Earl "Gene" Wideman, Union; two children, Todd Wideman and wife Stacey, Farmington, and Jennifer Guerrant and husband Tony, Leslie; two brothers, Fred Oswald and wife Fran, Cedar Hill, and Ralph Oswald and wife Susan, Crestwood; four grandchildren, Kelsie Wideman, Trent Wideman, both of St. Louis, Kyle Guerrant and wife Jordan, Gerald, and Cole Guerrant, Marthasville; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Kooper; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Verna Oswald.



Visitation was held Friday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.



Memorial donations to Lutheran Women's Missionary League of Farmington are preferred.



Arrangements were made by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.





