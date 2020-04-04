|
Jeanette Eliza Fischer, nee Leesmann, 84, Augusta, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Wright City.
Jeanette, a bookkeeper, was born Nov. 27, 1935, in Marthasville. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and participating in the church quilting circle. She was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and traveled to see Mizzou football games. Jeanette was the coordinator for the Augusta area OATS bus, and enjoyed playing bunko, pinochle, listening to country music and collecting angels.
She was the beloved wife of the late Omar E. Fischer. She also was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Leesmann Sr.; mother, Flora nee Berg, Leesmann; brothers, Edwin Leesmann Jr., Harold Leesmann, Floyd F. Leesmann, Richard L. Leesmann and Charles Leesmann; sister, Elaine Kampmann; and great-grandson, Taylor Lawson.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Steven C. (Jean) Fischer; two daughters, Deborah (David) Vehige, and Denise (Sam) Wilson; brother, Lester (Paula) Leesmann; two sisters-in-law, Alvina Leesmann and Jane Leesmann; two sisters, Delores (George) Shipley and Carol (Mel) Dixon; brother-in-law, Arlen Kampmann; 10 grandchildren, Brandon (Jamie) Dennis, Meagan (Andrew) VanDyke, Samuel (Amanda) Fischer, Madison Fischer, Zachary Danz, Lucas Wilson, Jessica Vehige, Dale Vehige, Corey (Audrey) Wilson, and Kayelyn Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Izabella, Liam, Audie, Loretta, Todd and Oliver.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made payable to Ebenezer United Church of Christ, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
The Fischer family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 4, 2020