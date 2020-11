Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanette VanDeren, nee Brown, 88, Union, formerly of St. Clair, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11.

Private gravesite services were held with the immediate family.

The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

