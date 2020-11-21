Jeannine M. Marquart, nee Dieckhaus, 91, Washington, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.



Jeannine, daughter of the late Herbert Dieckhaus and wife Mabel, nee Myers, was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Washington. She received her education from St. Francis Borgia Grade School. On Nov. 22, 1952, she was united in marriage to Marvin "Hoick" Marquart, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Jeannine's greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother, especially a grandmother. She was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church.



Among her survivors are three children, the Honorable Keith Marquart and wife Corky, St. Joseph, John Marquart and wife Laurie, and Sara Marquart, all of Washington; five grandchildren, Erica, Tyler, Alex, Blake and Brooke Marquart; two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Theo; brother-in-law, John Compton; other relatives and many friends.



Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin "Hoick"?Marquart; her parents; three siblings, Virginia Scott, Betty Compton and Norma Dieckhaus; and six in-laws, Clarence "Mocky" Marquart, Junilla Lause, Mildred Steffens, Joan Mittler, Rosemary Nieters and Dolly Gerstenkorn, and their loving spouses.



The Marquart family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Cedarcrest Manor for the love and care they gave Jeannine.



Private family services will be held at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace's Place.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





