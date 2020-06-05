Jeffrey A. Schultz
A graveside service for Jeffrey Albert Schultz, 49, Union, was held Thursday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Mr. Schultz died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his mother, Brigitte Mennemeyer, Union; one brother, Floyd Richard Schultz, Union; one sister, Petra Lewis, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 5, 2020.
