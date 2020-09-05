Jeffrey Michael Moeckli, 44, New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Jeff fought glioblastoma, a terminal brain cancer, since Sept. 11, 2019.



Jeff, son of Clyde Moeckli and Susan (Lillicrap) Tefft, was born Dec. 28, 1975, in Hermann. He was united in marriage to Melissa Dixon March 28, 2003, in Union.



Jeff loved spending time with his family. He loved his family and friends so much that their needs always came before his own. If anyone needed help, he would stop what he was doing and help with whatever they needed done. Jeff worked as a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. His time off work was spent with family and friends, enjoying a good cigar and a cold beer. His favorite holiday was the Fourth of July when he would put on a fireworks show for family and friends. Jeff also loved St. Louis Blues hockey and Cardinal baseball.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Melissa Moeckli, of the home; two sons, Carter Moeckli and Chase Moeckli and special friend Brittany Reed, all of New Haven; one daughter, Kierstin Holland and husband Christian, Layton, Utah; his parents, Clyde Moeckli and wife Brenda (Beste), New Haven, and Sue Tefft and husband Bill, House Springs; two brothers, Tim Moeckli and wife Kim, Hillsboro, and Tony Moeckli, House Springs; his mother- and father-in-law, Kathleen and Marvin Howard, Swiss; sisters-in-law, Jackie Giles and husband Jason, Mehlville, and Carol Furlow and husband Todd, Dardenne Prairie; brother-in-law, Kenny Bonstell, Hermann; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; his Union Pacific Railroad Brotherhood family; and many, many friends, as Jeff never met a stranger.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Rose Moeckli, Harold and Teresa Beste, and Art and June Lillicrap; his father-in-law, Ken Dixon; and friend, Michael Begemann.



Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where a memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m.



Burial will be at New Haven Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to New Haven Hospice, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



The Moeckli family is being served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.





