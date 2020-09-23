Or Copy this URL to Share

Services for Jennifer Lock Were Private

Funeral services for Jennifer Ann Lock, 67, St. Charles, were private.

Interment was in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union.

Ms. Lock died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

She is survived by one sister, Janet Viehland and husband Arthur, St. Clair; three brothers, Larry Lock and wife Pat, Kewanee, Ill., Barry Lock and wife Kathleen, Sullivan, and Dennis Lock, Jefferson City; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

