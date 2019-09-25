|
|
Jenson Robert Ray Hartle "Bubby" or "Monster," died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at St. Louis Children's Hospital, with his mother at his bedside.
Jenson was born Jan. 29, 2017, in Washington. He is survived by his parents, Madison Lewis and Josh Hartle, Catawissa; his older sister, Marcie, Leasburg; maternal grandparents, Jake and Emily Lewis, Leasburg; great-grandparents; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Jenson was hospitalized since January 2019, after suffering hypoxic brain injury from CPR during a cardiac arrest. His last eight months were filled with therapy at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital and multiple PICU stays.
Although his family is heartbroken, Jenson is now enjoying childhood as he should. Jenson was very active and curious about everything around him. His smile and laughter would light up a room. His favorite colors were green and blue; his favorite toys were dinosaurs and cars - he would argue that every vehicle was a car. Jenson also enjoyed playing with his older sister, Marcie, and annoying her like a little brother should.
The family wants to extend appreciation to the Union Police Department, Union EMS, St. Louis Children's Hospital and Ranken Jordan Bridge Hospital.
The family asks for donations to be made to GoFundMe titled "Monster Wings for Jenson," St. Louis Children's Hospital, or Ronald McDonald House, Creve Coeur.
A "Return to Childhood Celebration" will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of St. Louis Cremation, St. Louis.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019