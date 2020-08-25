A funeral service for Jeremy Lee Webb, 33, St. Clair, will be Friday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Webb died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Star Webb, St. Clair; his grandmother, Marilyn Webb, St. Clair; his sister, Melody King and husband Bobby, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

