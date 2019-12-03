Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Brinkmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jerry" Brinkmann

Send Flowers
Jerome "Jerry" Brinkmann Obituary
A funeral Mass for Jerome "Jerry" Brinkmann, 84, Washington, will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 2:45 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Brinkmann died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Brinkmann, nee Schwoeppe, Washington; four sons, Carl Brinkmann and wife Gerilynn, Darrell Brinkmann and wife Connie, John Brinkmann, and Jeff Brinkmann and wife Susy, all of Washington; one daughter, Diane Hanneken and husband Steve, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -