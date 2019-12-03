|
A funeral Mass for Jerome "Jerry" Brinkmann, 84, Washington, will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 2:45 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Brinkmann died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Brinkmann, nee Schwoeppe, Washington; four sons, Carl Brinkmann and wife Gerilynn, Darrell Brinkmann and wife Connie, John Brinkmann, and Jeff Brinkmann and wife Susy, all of Washington; one daughter, Diane Hanneken and husband Steve, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 3, 2019