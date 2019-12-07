|
|
Jerome "Jerry" Brinkmann, 84, Washington, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Jerry was born April 2, 1935, in Washington, to Bernard Brinkmann and wife Madeline, nee Kopp. Jerry attended school in Washington, and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1953. He served his country in the Missouri Air Force National Guard, from March 1957 until he was honorably discharged in March 1960. He attained the rank of airman third class. Jerry was united in holy matrimony to Darlene Schwoeppe April 25, 1959, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Concord Hill. The couple made their home in Washington, and the marriage was blessed with five children. Jerry worked at Zero Manufacturing (later Clemco Industries Corporation) for over 30 years, along with being a lifetime farmer. Jerry was a member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington, and also was a member of Knights of Columbus Seisl Council 1121.
He is survived by his wife; four sons, Carl Brinkmann and wife Gerilynn, Darrell Brinkmann and wife Connie, John Brinkmann, and Jeff Brinkmann and wife Susy, all of Washington; one daughter, Diane Hanneken and husband Steve, Washington; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marylee Kimminau and husband Herb, Eunice Siedhoff and husband Gilbert, and Bernardine Garbs, all of Washington; and one brother, Floyd Brinkmann and wife LeaMae, Washington.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Lucas Roettering.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Joe Wormek officiating.
Burial, with military honors, followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , St. Francis Borgia Grade School or Masses are preferred.
The Brinkmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 7, 2019