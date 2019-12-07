Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:45 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Washington, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Brinkmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jerry" Brinkmann


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome "Jerry" Brinkmann, 84, Washington, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Jerry was born April 2, 1935, in Washington, to Bernard Brinkmann and wife Madeline, nee Kopp. Jerry attended school in Washington, and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1953. He served his country in the Missouri Air Force National Guard, from March 1957 until he was honorably discharged in March 1960. He attained the rank of airman third class. Jerry was united in holy matrimony to Darlene Schwoeppe April 25, 1959, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Concord Hill. The couple made their home in Washington, and the marriage was blessed with five children. Jerry worked at Zero Manufacturing (later Clemco Industries Corporation) for over 30 years, along with being a lifetime farmer. Jerry was a member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington, and also was a member of Knights of Columbus Seisl Council 1121.

He is survived by his wife; four sons, Carl Brinkmann and wife Gerilynn, Darrell Brinkmann and wife Connie, John Brinkmann, and Jeff Brinkmann and wife Susy, all of Washington; one daughter, Diane Hanneken and husband Steve, Washington; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marylee Kimminau and husband Herb, Eunice Siedhoff and husband Gilbert, and Bernardine Garbs, all of Washington; and one brother, Floyd Brinkmann and wife LeaMae, Washington.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Lucas Roettering.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Joe Wormek officiating.

Burial, with military honors, followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , St. Francis Borgia Grade School or Masses are preferred.

The Brinkmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -