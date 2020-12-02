1/1
Jerome L. "Baldy" Williams
1937 - 2020
Jerome "Baldy" L. Williams, 83, Union, passed away Saturday Nov. 21, 2020, in Creve Coeur.

On Aug. 18, 1937, Jerome was born to the union of Wilbur Williams and Gertrude (Crider) in Union. Jerome attended Union High School. He enjoyed visiting the different bars around town and sharing a beverage with all of his friends. Jerome also liked to go walking and visiting his sister's house to sit on the porch and be a friendly smile to those who passed by. He loved his country music, specifically Hank Williams Sr. Most of all, Jerome loved his family.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Gertrude Williams; five brothers, Lloyd Williams, Donald Williams, Ronald Williams, Bobby Williams and Carl Williams; and five sisters, Helen Holland, Kathleen Taylor, Marilyn Baker, Judy Williams and Patsy Walls.

He is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family extends a special thank you to the Warren family for being a loving second family for Baldy.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations are appreciated to the National Kidney Foundation, in lieu of flowers.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online guestbook.

Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
DEC
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
