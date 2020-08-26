1/
Jerry Glimpse
1937 - 2020
Jerry Glimpse, 82, Washington, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Jerry, son of the late Sheldon Glimpse and wife Annabelle, nee Vance, was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Nevada, Mo., and graduated from Nevada High School. He later had some training with the U.S. Coast Guard. On Sept. 14, 1958, Jerry married Miss Glenda Keithly. From this union the couple was blessed with two children.

Jerry worked in Nevada, Mo., Fort Scott, Kan., and Sedalia with A&P Grocery Stores before taking a job with Sears in Sedalia, Brookfield and eventually Washington, where he retired in 1993. Jerry was the fair chairman in 1976 during the Bicentennial year.

He loved to go camping with friends and family, always going to different places. One of his favorites was Montauk State Park. Jerry was an avid woodworker. He leaves behind many handmade pieces of furniture and heirlooms for his family.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Glimpse, Washington; children, Natalie Hardcastle and husband Kevin, and Alan Glimpse, all of Labadie; grandchildren, Lauren Hardcastle and Ryan Hardcastle; brother, Warren Glimpse and wife Cynthia; sister-in-law, Jean Glimpse; beloved dog, Abby; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Howard and Jimmy Glimpse.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A graveside service will immediately follow at Washington Presbyterian Cemetery.

The Glimpse family asks that anyone attending the memorial visitation wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
AUG
28
Graveside service
Washington Presbyterian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
