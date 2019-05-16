Jerry Lynn Cain, 81, Warrenton, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.



Jerry was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Caruthersville, to Alfred Cain and wife Opal, nee Allen. He was married to Nina Doris Lambert Sept. 30, 1960, in Overland. They were happily married for 58 years and their union was blessed with two children, Gregory and Bradley.



Jerry proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine. He worked as a machinist for his career but Jerry really enjoyed woodworking. He volunteered building churches for Carpenters for Christ all over the country and also helped with disaster relief. Jerry was a deacon at Fellowship Baptist Church for many years as well. His favorite things to do were spending time with his family, fishing and camping.



Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Nina Cain; two children, Gregory Jerold Cain (Michele) and Bradley Steven Cain (Lisa); eight grandchildren, Danielle Harter, Christopher Cain (Andrea), Brittany Creen (Matthew), Heather Malcinski (Ryan), Kourtney Cain, Haley Cain, Mackenzie Cain and Joshua Cain; six great-grandchildren, Harlee, Michael, Fiona, RaeLynn, Audrey and Erianna; brother-in-law, Kevin Lambert (Marcia); nephew, Austin; many other friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Opal; two siblings, Dorothy Champion and Glennie Cain; and granddaughter, Erica Harter.



Visitation was held Tuesday, May 14, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Warrenton, from 10 a.m. to noon.



A funeral service followed at noon, also at the church.



Interment was at Lippstadt Cemetery with full military honors.



Memorial donations to the , ALS, Agape or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



