Jerry L. Messex Obituary
Services for Jerry Lee Messex, 69, Bland, will be Saturday, June 29, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Messex died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Messex, nee Drusch, Bland; two sons, Daniel Lee Messex, Rio Rancho, N.M., and Billy Joe Messex and wife Veronica, Rogers, Ark.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 28, 2019
