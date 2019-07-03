Jerry Lee Messex, 69, Bland, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



Jerry was born June 10, 1950, in Richwoods, the son of Frank Messex and wife Elizabeth, nee Heads. Jerry received his education in Richwoods and attended school in the Richwoods School District. He was united in marriage to Mary Drusch June 5, 1970, in Hermann. The couple made their home in Union, and later moved to Arkansas, and after many years there, returned home to Missouri.



Jerry was a retired over-the-road trucker and enjoyed spending his free time with his family and friends. Jerry was very active hunting, fishing, hiking, taking his son, Billy, and his wife, Mary, on many wonderful hikes in the hills of Arkansas. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting, that not even a copperhead bite could keep him from. He enjoyed playing cards, metal detecting for treasures, shooting pool and float trips. He also loved to "betcha a quarter" on a game of horseshoes or washers, and played in a few tournaments. Jerry even ran a few winning derby cars at the demolition derbies. He had many interests and could fix most things if broken. But Jerry's main passion was his family and the time he got to spend with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loyal, loving family man and friend.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Messex; two sons, Daniel Lee Messex, Rio Rancho, N.M., and Billy Joe Messex and wife Veronica, Rogers, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Robin, Sarah, Derek, Jack, Yelidza and Rosario; three sisters, Evelyn Vanderpool and Pearl Courtway, both of Gerald, and Mary Jane Zekoll and Steve, Villa Ridge; one brother, Tom Messex, Gerald; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Joe Messex, John Messex, Ed Messex, Henry Messex and Jim Messex; and one sister, Anna May Hill.



Visitation for Jerry was held Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Private burial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Messex Family Fund.



The Messex family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on July 3, 2019