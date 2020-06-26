Jerry M. Reeves
A funeral service for Jerry M. Reeves, 80, Labadie, will be Thursday, July 2, at 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be July 2, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Reeves died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Fenton.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Reeves, Labadie; two sons, Leonard Reeves and wife Cathy, Labadie, and Joseph Reeves and wife Patty, Lonedell; two daughters, Susan Jackson and husband Will, Barnhart, and Rebecca McCullen and husband John, Grubville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 26, 2020.
