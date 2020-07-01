Jerry M. Reeves
- 1940 - 2020

Jerry M. Reeves, 80, Labadie, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Fenton.

Jerry, son of the late John T. Reeves and wife Dorothy (Doyle), was born Feb. 1, 1940, in St. Louis On Nov. 15, 1963, he was united in marriage to Judy Sisak, in St. Louis.

As a young man he joined the Navy to serve his country, receiving an honorable discharge. Later, he went into the trucking industry, becoming a member of Teamsters Local 600 for 32 years, when he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Reeves, Labadie; four children, Leonard Reeves and wife Cathy, Labadie, Susan Jackson and husband Will, Barnhart, Rebecca McCullen and husband John, Grubville, and Joseph Reeves and wife Patty, Lonedell; three sisters, Ruth Ann Williams and husband Red, Hillsboro, Evelyn Ortwein and husband Paul, Sullivan, and Jackie Thomas and husband Jim, Leasburg; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, George Sisak, Casa Grande, Ariz.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Dorothy Reeves.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 1 p.m.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
