- 1938 - 2020 -
Jerry Wayne Scott, 81, St. Clair, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Jerry was born at home near Steele, Aug. 17, 1938, the second son of Albert and Opal (Skaggs) Scott. His father was a farmer in southern Missouri, and married Opal in 1926. They raised their six children to believe in family and hard work farming. Jerry was the second son of his five siblings, Leroy, Virginia, Carolyn, Rose and Jack. He graduated from Deering High School in Deering.
After graduation, he started his career at Puffin Bread Company in St. Louis, then moved on to East Texas Motor Freight in St. Louis, on Hall Street. He was drafted into the Army 9th Calvary in 1961, and served for two years overseas in Germany. After the Army, he returned to East Texas Motor Freight and became a salesman, a position he kept for the remainder of his career, retiring at the age of 67.
Jerry loved life and was full of energy and very active. As a kid, he was very athletic, involved in track events such as running, high jump and pole vault. He loved gardening and had a passion for cooking, barbecuing, canning and eating. He never passed up a good bargain or an opportunity to haggle. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. He cherished raising Brittany Spaniels, bird hunting, fishing and golfing with his brother, Jack, and friends. Jerry was a great carpenter, craftsman and mechanic, extremely handy and generous with his time and always willing to lend a hand.
His memories will be cherished by his three siblings, Carolyn Langbecker (Scott), Arnold, Rose Franklin (Scott), Annapolis, Mo., and Jack (Bonnie) Scott, Hodgkins, Ill.; his significant other, Debbie Sweeney; 17 nieces and nephews; a multitude of cousins; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Opal Scott; his brother, Leroy Scott; and his sister, Virginia Atchison.
Visitation was held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO 63010. The funeral service followed at 3:30 p.m.
A graveside service was held at noon Monday, May 25, in Mount Zion Cemetery, Steele.
Honoring Jerry's life, contributions are encouraged to the American Heart Association or a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements were in care of Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, Arnold.
Published in The Missourian on May 30, 2020.