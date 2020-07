Or Copy this URL to Share

A service for Jessie E. "Ed" Bowers, 85, Pacific, will be Sunday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Visitation will be Sunday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Bowers died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.=



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store