Jessie E. "Ed" Bowers
"Ed" Bowers

Jessie Edgar "Ed" Bowers, 85, Labadie, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Sunday, July 5, 2020, after losing his battle with lung cancer.

Ed was born in Calico Rock, Ark., Sept. 3, 1934, to Perry and Nancy, nee Jeffery, Bowers. Prior to his retirement, he was the fire chief in Labadie and was a member of the Gray Summit Lions Club. Ed was a well-known businessman and operated Ed's Service Center in Pacific for many years.

Ed was a devoted husband, and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia "Pat," nee Hoehne, Bowers; three sons, Richard Bowers and wife Carole, Alma, Ark., Robert Bowers, Labadie, and Michael Bowers and wife Beth, Villa Ridge; and one daughter, Donna Keune and husband William "Bill," Robertsville. He also is survived by 12 grandchildren, Ricky Bowers, Chad Bowers, Virgil Wiebe, Andrea Bowers, Crystal (Keune) Diffey, Jessie Keune, Brad Whitworth, Cameron Whitworth, Ryan "Rob" Bowers, Patricia (Bowers) Jackson, Clinton Bowers and Dillon Bowers; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-greatgrandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Anna Lou Sprock; and two brothers, Cecil Jeffery and Harvey Jeffery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. A funeral service, with full military honors, will follow the visitation at 5 p.m.

Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Gray Summit United Methodist Church Women or the family.

Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
JUL
12
Service
05:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
