|
|
|
A visitation for Jessie Leo Brown, 86, Villa Ridge, will be Wednesday, March 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be private.
Mr. Brown died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Brown, nee Lockett, Villa Ridge; four sons, Glenn Brown, Villa Ridge, Tim Brown, Moscow Mills, Wayne Brown and wife Rebecca, Union, and Jason Brown and wife Tammy, Brentwood; two daughters, Maria Brown, Evansville, Ind., and Christina Brown, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 24, 2020