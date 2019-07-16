|
A funeral service for Jillian Martin, 80, Union, will be Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Union.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Martin died Sunday, July 14, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Martin, Union; one son, Adam Martin and wife Jaime, Union; one daughter, Michelle Villmer and husband Fred, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 16, 2019