Jillian Rosetta Martin, nee Hickingbotham, 80, Union, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.



Jillian, daughter of the late William Henry Hickingbotham and wife Phyllis Mary, nee Elverstone, was born Feb. 22, 1929, in Leicester, England. She received her education in Leicester,



England. Jillian was united in marriage to Brian Martin Dec. 20, 1958, at St. Michael and All Angels in Leicester. The couple made their home in Leicester. They moved to Birstall, England, in 1972, and then in 1979, they moved to Augusta, Ga. They settled in Union in 1991. In her younger years, Jillian worked at Foister Hoisery and John England Magazine before having her children. After becoming a mother, she became a homemaker. Jillian enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, knitting and belonging to a sewing club. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Union and was a member of the funeral committee. Jillian enjoyed cooking and baking, and when she fell ill, she taught her husband how to do both.



Jillian is survived by her husband, Brian Martin, Union; one daughter, Michelle Villmer and husband Fred, Union; one son, Adam Martin and wife Jaime, Union; two grandchildren, Rinoa Villmer and Tristen Bell; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Joanne Martin, in 1971; her parents; and one brother, Dennis Hickingbotham.



A funeral service was held Thursday July 18, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Union, with the Rev. Greg Cross officiating.



Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to .



The Martin family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on July 20, 2019