Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Jim Heck, 68, St. Clair, will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. at Campbell Cemetery in Belle.

Mr. Heck passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

He is survived by life companion, Debbie Norvell, St. Clair; daughter, Julie Heck, St. Charles; stepson, Travis Norvell and wife Shelley, Petaluma, Calif.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store