|
|
|
A funeral service for Jim Modglin, 53, Luebbering, will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Modglin died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Danny Modglin, Sullivan; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 15, 2019