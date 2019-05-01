Jim Scammell, 79, St. Clair, entered into rest Saturday, April 27, 2019.



Jim was born Dec. 23, 1939, in Richmond, Va., to James Scammell and wife Anne, nee Combs. Jim was an honorable and gracious man who served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He gave to anyone in need, voluntarily. Jim loved and adored his family. He told them to always think positive and was always able to help lead them with great advice in any situation that came up. Jim had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Hanny, nee Tandayag, Scammell; two children, Eric (Felicia) Scammell and Ava (Chad) Horton; five grandchildren, Joshua Scammell, Mia Scammell, Logan Scammell, Cole Horton and Wyatt Horton; four siblings, Astrid Scammell, Ruthie Young, John Scammell and Diana Scammell; along with other family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Anne Marie Reinhold.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, 125 East Springfield Road, St. Clair, MO 63077. A funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the Scammell family for funeral expenses or the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.



Arrangements are in care of Chapel Hill Mortuary, Cedar Hill. Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019