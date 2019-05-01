Home

POWERED BY

Services
CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY INC
6300 Highway 30
Cedar Hill, MO 63016-2233
(636) 274-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saint Clare Catholic Church
125 East Springfield Road
Saint Clair, MO
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Clare Catholic Church
125 East Springfield Road
Saint Clair, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Scammell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Scammell


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jim Scammell, 79, St. Clair, entered into rest Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Jim was born Dec. 23, 1939, in Richmond, Va., to James Scammell and wife Anne, nee Combs. Jim was an honorable and gracious man who served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He gave to anyone in need, voluntarily. Jim loved and adored his family. He told them to always think positive and was always able to help lead them with great advice in any situation that came up. Jim had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Hanny, nee Tandayag, Scammell; two children, Eric (Felicia) Scammell and Ava (Chad) Horton; five grandchildren, Joshua Scammell, Mia Scammell, Logan Scammell, Cole Horton and Wyatt Horton; four siblings, Astrid Scammell, Ruthie Young, John Scammell and Diana Scammell; along with other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Anne Marie Reinhold.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, 125 East Springfield Road, St. Clair, MO 63077. A funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Scammell family for funeral expenses or the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.

Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.

Arrangements are in care of Chapel Hill Mortuary, Cedar Hill.
Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CHAPEL HILL MORTUARY INC
Download Now