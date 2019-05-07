|
|
|
A funeral service for Jim Wagner, 65, St. Clair, was held Tuesday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial was in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Wagner died Friday, May 3, 2019.
He is survived by one sister, Bonnie Hemmann and husband David, Sullivan; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 7, 2019
Read More